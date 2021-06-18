Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of ANP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.62). The stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,843. The firm has a market cap of £152.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 709.98 ($9.28).

Get Anpario alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £725,000 ($947,217.14). Also, insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,450 shares of company stock valued at $107,774,500.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.