Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,929.25 ($25.21).

Shares of LON:ICP traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,115 ($27.63). 922,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,095.32. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

