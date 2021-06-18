ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,747,164.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $318,920.00.

SWAV stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $195.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after buying an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

