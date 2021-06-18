Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 398,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,975. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.