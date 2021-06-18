Shift4 Payments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,745 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,486% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

FOUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,821,129 shares of company stock worth $168,104,544. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 343,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,846 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after buying an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.89. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

