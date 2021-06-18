SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SFL during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

