Severfield plc (SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on September 4th

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Saturday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SFR opened at GBX 79.72 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £245.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.68. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07).

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.