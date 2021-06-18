ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells $41,304.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J. Richard Cashio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00.

SFBS stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

