Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 7.54 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -10.43 Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 44.73 -$57.20 million ($2.19) -86.60

Sensus Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -39.79% -20.68% -15.60% Inspire Medical Systems -42.54% -24.99% -20.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $177.70, suggesting a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

