Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,856 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,270 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cree were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cree by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cree by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

