Sei Investments Co. Has $9.68 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.35. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

