Sei Investments Co. Buys 148,995 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 228.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,995 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Genpact by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $11,690,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE:G opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.