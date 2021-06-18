Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,981 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $214.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of -1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.32. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

