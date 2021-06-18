Sean E. Menke Sells 20,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SABR opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

