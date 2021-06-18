Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

