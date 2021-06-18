Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $23,455,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Freshpet stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -652.04 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.13 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.