Scotiabank Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROOT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roots has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.94.

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.42. Roots has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.98. The company has a market cap of C$147.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

