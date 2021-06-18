Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

