Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

