Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $283.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.71. SEA has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $285.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

