Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $42.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $20,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,292,000 after purchasing an additional 225,566 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.