Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

