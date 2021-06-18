San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJT stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 million, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

