salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,987,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.65. The stock had a trading volume of 217,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,043. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

