SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,503 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,503 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for about 3.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $42.96. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

