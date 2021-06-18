Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

