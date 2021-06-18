Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

SAFRF opened at $152.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.