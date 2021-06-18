Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the May 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.
SAFRF opened at $152.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.
About Safran
