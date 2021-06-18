SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $4.22 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $198,237.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00011881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00059204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00136851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00182714 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.96 or 0.00888590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,616.44 or 1.00167269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 606,417 coins and its circulating supply is 579,275 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

