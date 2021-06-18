Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,016 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWN opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.35. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

