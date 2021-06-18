Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 890,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

