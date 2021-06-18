Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of TPI Composites worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $229,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.