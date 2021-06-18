Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 631,548 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 631,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

