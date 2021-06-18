Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,185 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $175.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.