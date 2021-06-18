Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Outperform

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.15.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.