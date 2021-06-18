Royal Bank of Canada Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.17.

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.46. 94,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,099. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.769305 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

