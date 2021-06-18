Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of Rotork stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.