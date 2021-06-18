Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. Roots has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

