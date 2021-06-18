Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RROTF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. Roots has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

