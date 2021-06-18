Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RROTF. TD Securities increased their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

