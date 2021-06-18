Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RROTF. TD Securities increased their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $3.01 on Monday. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.