Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Nick Demare Purchases 100,000 Shares

Rockshield Capital Corp (CNSX:RKS) Director Nick Demare bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,750.
Nick Demare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Nick Demare acquired 300,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Nick Demare bought 25,000 shares of Rockshield Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $12,750.00.
About Rockshield Capital
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockshield Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockshield Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.