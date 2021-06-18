Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 17.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,920,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

RIOT opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00 and a beta of 4.39.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $1,563,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

