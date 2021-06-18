Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $312,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 4.49.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

