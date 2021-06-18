Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,058 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,497,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.62 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.