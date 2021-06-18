Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,496 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 1,617.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $65.13 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

