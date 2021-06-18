Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $326,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

