Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $335,000 Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 779.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $66.40 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

