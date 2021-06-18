Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,311 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

