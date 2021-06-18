Robert Half International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,262 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 put options.

NYSE RHI traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. 15,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 945.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 883,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

