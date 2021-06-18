Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Trading Down 4.8%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 9,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 669,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

