Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 4.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

