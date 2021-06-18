Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,715 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of ORBCOMM worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORBC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $897.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.